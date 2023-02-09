What To Make of the Big Ten

A question that has resonated through the ages that I’m sure you’ve heard and likely tried to answer yourself is how do you solve a problem like Maria the Big Ten? What is going on with the men’s Big Ten basketball standings? Is anyone, except Purdue, any good? Where do we rank the 14 teams in the conference. Short of Purdue at 1 and Minnesota at 14 you can almost convince me of almost any other set of rankings. I believe it was a former Hammer and Rails writer, either Travis or Casey I can’t recall, who called the big fat middle of the conference as a bag of cats and it’s just perfect.

Ryan and I run through our power rankings and try to defend ourselves. Then, we ask the important questions.

Which of the Purdue players invited to the Combine will have the best NFL career?

Who is the biggest player on Iowa’s team and how do we think he will fare against Zach Edey?

What is going on with nepotism at Iowa?

How will Purdue respond to the loss at IU?

Give us a listen, share with your friends, and let us know your power rankings in the comments.