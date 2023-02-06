Zach Edey Wins Big Ten Player of the Week

At a certain point words fail to do justice to what we are seeing with our own eyes. I’ve even lucky enough to be a Purdue fan for a number of years and see a number of great players come through our fine university. Caleb Swanigan was one of those players. He earned 6 Big Ten Player of the Week awards in one season. A Purdue record. Well, now he’s got company.





Zach Edey has tied the school record for the most @B1GMBBall Player of the Week awards in a season (Caleb Swanigan - 6).



: 25.5 PPG, 15.5 RPG, 22-28 FGs pic.twitter.com/NwgcHR9hlE — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 6, 2023

Edey continues to meet every challenge thrown at him this year. He’s gone up against bigs from some of the premier programs, and IU, this season and come out looking better than when he went in. This includes matchups against Kyle Filipowski at Duke, Drew Timme at Gonzaga, TJD at IU, and Hunter Dickinson at Michigan. Edey has passed each challenge he’s faced.

It’s no wonder that as of this writing Edey is the heavy favorite to win National Player of the Year. What a joy he’s been to watch this season. With 7 regular season games left Edey has a few more opportunities to claim this record as his own. I wouldn’t be shocked if he does just that.

For those that were curious the conference record is 7 in one season currently held by Evan Turner.