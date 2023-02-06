Purdue Holds Onto #1 Ranking

The headline says it all. Despite losing at arch-rival IU this weekend Purdue still found themselves atop the AP Top 25 this afternoon when the latest poll came out. Last week you might recall that Purdue was the unanimous #1. This week, not so much. Purdue was one of four teams to receive first place votes. They are, in order of ranking, Houston, Alabama, and Arizona. Purdue had 38 first place votes compared with 22 for Houston.

This is what I expected to happen given the wild world of college basketball this year. Last week’s #2 Tennessee fell all the way down to #6. With just 7 games remaining in the regular season and a 2.5 game lead in the Big Ten conference race Purdue is well on their way to a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Being able to snag one of those coveted #1 seeds makes everything in March/April just a little bit easier. Purdue now has to shake off the loss to IU and get back to their winning ways against Iowa on Thursday at Mackey Arena.