Women’s Basketball: Purdue Falls 69-46 To #4 Indiana

In front of a raucous crowd outside of Mackey and a sold out arena the Boilers fell to the #4 Indiana Hoosiers 69-46. Purdue tried to rally back in the fourth quarter but the Hoosier offense commanding lead proved to be too much for this Boilermaker defense.

Lasha Petree led Purdue with 13 points and 4 rebounds while Abbey Ellis added in 10 points and 4 rebounds. Jeanae Terry who has been a reliable offensive facilitator struggled finding her open teammate and turning the ball over; she had 2 assists well under her season average.

The Good:

Purdue held strong in the first quarter as IU came out shooting and didn’t miss. They took a quick 7-0 lead before Petree drove the lane and got the Boilers on the board. Abbey Ellis exploded in the second quarter and took the lead 17-14. Despite committing 8 turnovers the Boilers went into the half only down 5. Purdue held the Hoosiers to 27% shooting from the field and completely shut down Mackenzie Holmes. Despite not taking care of the basketball and allowing the Hoosiers too many open shots from beyond the arc, the Boilers were still in this game.

The Bad:

Purdue got lost on their rotations too many times that allowed for too many open 3’s for the Hoosiers who are too good of shooting team to leave open. What they did bad on defense, they did worse on offense. Turnovers loomed large once again for this Boiler team as they turned the ball over 18 times. The Hoosier stifling defense also posed a problem as they held Purdue to 18% from 3 and 32% from the field.

The Ugly

The worst part of this game came in the third quarter. After hanging with IU the first half, the Boilers had no answer for the Hoosiers in the third quarter. The Boilers went 1/17, scored only 2 points and committed 7 turnovers. The Hoosier offense had its way and cruised to a 22 point lead heading into the fourth. The game was all but over from there as IU coasted to a 69-46 win.

Purdue has a few day break before heading to Rutgers on Thursday at 7 pm. Rutgers is currently 10-14 and 4-8 in the B1G.