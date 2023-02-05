Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. #4 Indiana Preview

GAME INFORMATION

Purdue (15-6, 6-5) at No. 4/5 Indiana (21-1, 11-1)

Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: 2 PM

TV: FS1

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM

The best rivalry in college basketball is set for this afternoon as the Purdue Women’s basketball team is back in action against #4 Indiana in Mackey Arena. This will be the 94th meeting of the two teams; Purdue leads the series 55-38. For just the third time in program history and for the first time since 2000, Mackey Arena is sold out for a Woman’s game.

The Boilers made history last week for beating a top 5 team on the road against #2 Ohio State. Purdue held the Buckeyes to just 25% shooting from beyond the arc and Abbey Ellis dropped 26 points in their upset win. Purdue is on a 3 game win streak including two against ranked opponents.

Indiana is sitting first in the Big Ten with an 11-1 record, their only loss coming from Michigan State at the end of December. The Hoosiers are 4-0 against ranked opponents this season.

I’m not going to sugar coat it, the Hoosiers are a great team and this is going to be a tough match up. They shoot 50.6% from the field ranking second in the country; they are fourth in scoring margin (+21.6), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.48) and sixth in assists per game (18.9).

They pose a lot of offensive threats but none compare to senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. She has scored in double figures every game and leads the team averaging 22.3 ppg and 7.8 rpg. They have three other guards who are also averaging double figures per game and are putting up 81.8 points against opponents.

The Boilers are going to need to be firing on all cylinders to keep up with IU offensively. Abbey Ellis has been phenomenal as of late and will need to get going early for the Boilers. Cassidy Hardin hit five 3 pointers against OSU and Purdue will look to get her some outside shots.

Purdue is going to need to take care of the basketball and lock down on defense to stay in this game. In front of a sold out crowd and maybe a little Mackey magic the Boilers look to pull off their 3rd upset against a ranked opponent in a row.