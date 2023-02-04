Purdue vs. IU - Assembly Hall Edition - Open Thread

This is the big game. This is the toughest game left on Purdue’s schedule. IU is the highest ranked opponent in the NET (for now) that Purdue has left. With just one loss on the season and the current #1 (unanimously) ranked squad Purdue is coming in confident. Their fans? Not as much. I think I speak for us all when I say that going into Assembly Hall is never easy. It’s going to be a (choose your word here) slog, grind, intense game. So let’s chat about it with your fellow Purdue fans here in the Open Thread. After all, why sit with your feelings when you can commiserate with your fellow fans.
#1 Purdue (22-1, Big 10 11-1) vs. #21 Indiana (15-7, Big 10 6-5)
February 4, 2023, 4:00 p.m. EST
Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
TV: ESPN
Indiana Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|23
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Jr
|6'9"
|245
|Greenwood, IN
|F
|25
|Race Thompson
|RS Sr
|6'8"
|235
|Plymouth, MI
|F
|12
|Miller Kopp
|Sr
|6'7"
|215
|Houston, TX
|G
|32
|Trey Galloway
|So
|6'4"
|203
|Culver, IN
|G
|1
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Fr
|6'6"
|213
|Pittsburgh, PA
Indiana Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C/F
|5
|Malik Reneau
|Fr
|6'9"
|233
|Miami, FL
|F
|22
|Jordan Geronimo
|So
|6'6"
|225
|Newark, NJ
|G
|53
|Tamar Bates
|So
|6'5"
|198
|Kansas City, KS
Prediction from KenPom:
Purdue - 72
Indiana - 70
58% confidence
Gambling Odds:
Purdue +1 (This was -1.5 this morning)
O/U 139
Moneyline - Purdue -105 (this was +100 this morning)
