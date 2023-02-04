Purdue vs. IU - Assembly Hall Edition - Open Thread

This is the big game. This is the toughest game left on Purdue’s schedule. IU is the highest ranked opponent in the NET (for now) that Purdue has left. With just one loss on the season and the current #1 (unanimously) ranked squad Purdue is coming in confident. Their fans? Not as much. I think I speak for us all when I say that going into Assembly Hall is never easy. It’s going to be a (choose your word here) slog, grind, intense game. So let’s chat about it with your fellow Purdue fans here in the Open Thread. After all, why sit with your feelings when you can commiserate with your fellow fans.

#1 Purdue (22-1, Big 10 11-1) vs. #21 Indiana (15-7, Big 10 6-5)

February 4, 2023, 4:00 p.m. EST

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Indiana Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 23 Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr 6'9" 245 Greenwood, IN F 25 Race Thompson RS Sr 6'8" 235 Plymouth, MI F 12 Miller Kopp Sr 6'7" 215 Houston, TX G 32 Trey Galloway So 6'4" 203 Culver, IN G 1 Jalen Hood-Schifino Fr 6'6" 213 Pittsburgh, PA

Indiana Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C/F 5 Malik Reneau Fr 6'9" 233 Miami, FL F 22 Jordan Geronimo So 6'6" 225 Newark, NJ G 53 Tamar Bates So 6'5" 198 Kansas City, KS

Prediction from KenPom:

Purdue - 72

Indiana - 70

58% confidence

Gambling Odds:

Purdue +1 (This was -1.5 this morning)

O/U 139

Moneyline - Purdue -105 (this was +100 this morning)