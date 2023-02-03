Can Purdue Win in Assembly Hall?

After Mason Gillis went absolutely insane in the game against Penn State you just knew that a lot of the next podcast was going to be about him and that amazing performance. Ryan and I talk his historic night and the rest of the squad’s output for the game against Penn State.

We also get into the current favorite topic of CBB Twitter, the Orange Krush vs. Iowa. This is just a strange story all around and I don’t think anyone looks great in it but my experience booking these sorts of trips comes in handy here.

Finally, we talk about the upcoming game against IU at Assembly Hall. Ryan and I talk about the peril of going into that arena to play (including falling debris) as well as what we think Purdue needs to do to win.

I think this was one of our best episodes so we’d love for you to listen and rate and review and share with your friends. Take a listen and let us know what you think.