Women’s Basketball: Three Boilermakers Earn Big Ten Conference Awards

As post-season plays goes underway the Big Ten released their awards for the season and we saw some familiar names. The Boilers haven’t reached the likes of Iowa and Indiana yet but we are trending in the right direction. For the first time since 2020 and only 13th time in program history Purdue landed a player on the All-Defensive Team. Here are the Honoree’s:

Jeanae Terry earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors by the conference’s coaches and earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team from the league’s media, who also named her All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Terry is the type of player who makes her presence known on the court. The senior ranks 10th in assists (171) and assists per game (6.6) and in the top 60 in steals and assist-to-turnover. She was the only player in the Big Ten to rank in the top ten in rebounds, assists and steals per game this season. She’s the first Boilermaker in history to have 170 or more assists in two season. Terry finished the season with 3 non-point double doubles and was 1 point and 2 steals away from a quadruple-double against Penn State.

Abbey Ellis earned All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media for the second straight time. She averaged 11.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc. She shot an astounding 91.3% from the line during conference play leading the Big Ten.

Cassidy Hardin won the B1G Sportsmanship Award for Purdue.

Terry, Ellis, Hardin and co. begin the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday as the 7th seed against 10th seed Wisconsin. Tip is set for 6:30 and will air on the Big Ten Network.