Purdue Remains at #5 in Latest AP Top 25

As had become tradition on Monday at noon all Purdue fans await the news of the latest AP Top 25. This week is no different as I was on Twitter refreshing their feed to determine where Purdue would land. Last week Purdue was #5 and they played just one game this week that being of course the loss to IU.

Purdue of course wasn’t the only highly ranked team to lose as Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Miami, and St. Mary’s all suffered defeats. It’s been quite the interesting season in college basketball. Chaos at the top nearly all year. Perhaps that bodes well for Purdue come tournament time as there is no one truly dominant team. No buzzsaw to run into. Given all this chaos the top 5 remained the same as last week with Purdue checking in at #5.

Other familiar names in the Top 25 include Marquette at #6, Gonzaga at #10, IU at #15, and Maryland at #21.

Other teams receiving votes either from the conference or that Purdue faced are Duke, Northwestern, and West Virginia.

Purdue has just two regular season games remaining. They are next in action on Thursday at Wisconsin. Should Purdue win that game they win an outright Big Ten title.