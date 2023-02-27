The Good and Bad Week for Purdue Basketball

No one likes losing to IU. It’s absolutely one of the worst feelings as a Purdue fan. It sticks with you. Losing to them twice? Forget about it. But, thanks to the work Purdue put in earlier in the conference season, most notably the 9 game win streak following the Rutgers loss, Purdue finds themselves as a Big Ten champion.

Ryan and I hopped on the mics to discuss these mixed emotions. What a strange couple of days it has been. Does it matter that Purdue backed into winning the title? No, not at all. Purdue will still forever be known as the Big Ten champion. All of these players, coaches, and staff will forever know that they helped to bring home this championship. Number 25.

I’ve heard a lot of chatter about how we want it outright, and sure, yeah, of course, but ultimately we won’t remember this down the line. How many of Purdue’s 24 prior championships were shared versus outright? Without looking it up do you know?

All this and dispatches from the game from Ryan in this latest episode of the Hammer and Rails podcast.