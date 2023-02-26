Women’s Basketball: Purdue Wraps Up Their Regular Season Against Minnesota On The Road

GAME INFORMATION

Purdue (18-8, 9-7) vs. Minnesota (10-18, 3-14)

Sunday, Feb. 26

Time: 3 PM (ET)

TV: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM

Purdue is on the road today at Minnesota for the final game of the regular season. The Boilers are coming off a dominating performance over Penn State where Lasha Petree dropped 23 points and Jeanae Terry tallied her third double-double of the season with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Terry now ranks 10th in the country with total assists and assists per game.

A win today can solidify their NCAA tournament resume before heading into the Big Ten Tournament. In the last matchup Purdue defeated Minnesota 75-56 after four Boilers scored in double figures and forced 12 Minnesota turnovers.

Minnesota is currently second to last in the conference and doesn’t do a lot of good things on either side of the floor. They shoot 31% from beyond the arc and average 17 turnovers a game. Mara Braun is their biggest scorer averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a game. They have two other players averaging double figures as well.

It’s senior day for the Gophers and they will be wanting to avenge the last meeting. Purdue will need Petree as her best and contributions from Ellis, Hardin, and Terry to put this one away along with not letting the Minnesota offense get going. The Boilers are 16-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or less.