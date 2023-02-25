Purdue vs. IU - Mackey Arena Edition - Open Thread

This game means so much more than just the rivalry tonight. It means a chance for Purdue to clinch their 25th Big Ten title, a record I might add, while also eliminating IU’s hopes of a share of the conference crown. Mackey Arena is of course sold out and you can spend $48,000 on a ticket in the upper bowl. Don’t do that though. That’s nuts. Should be a great atmosphere tonight. We’ve got both Jed and Ryan on scene as credentialed media while Gabi is attending as a fan. Should be lots of fun for all three of them.
#5 Purdue (23-4, Big 10 13-4) vs. #17 Indiana (19-9, Big 10 10-7)
February 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m. EST
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: Fox
Indiana Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|23
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Jr
|6'9"
|245
|Greenwood, IN
|F
|25
|Race Thompson
|RS Sr
|6'8"
|235
|Plymouth, MI
|F
|12
|Miller Kopp
|Sr
|6'7"
|215
|Houston, TX
|G
|32
|Trey Galloway
|So
|6'4"
|203
|Culver, IN
|G
|1
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Fr
|6'6"
|213
|Pittsburgh, PA
Indiana Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C/F
|5
|Malik Reneau
|Fr
|6'9"
|233
|Miami, FL
|F
|22
|Jordan Geronimo
|So
|6'6"
|225
|Newark, NJ
|G
|53
|Tamar Bates
|So
|6'5"
|198
|Kansas City, KS
Spread
Purdue: -6.5
Over/Under (Total)
138
Moneyline
Purdue: -185
Indiana: -105
Prediction
KenPom
Purdue - 75
Indiana - 67
77% Confidence
