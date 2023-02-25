Purdue vs. IU - Mackey Arena Edition - Open Thread

This game means so much more than just the rivalry tonight. It means a chance for Purdue to clinch their 25th Big Ten title, a record I might add, while also eliminating IU’s hopes of a share of the conference crown. Mackey Arena is of course sold out and you can spend $48,000 on a ticket in the upper bowl. Don’t do that though. That’s nuts. Should be a great atmosphere tonight. We’ve got both Jed and Ryan on scene as credentialed media while Gabi is attending as a fan. Should be lots of fun for all three of them.

#5 Purdue (23-4, Big 10 13-4) vs. #17 Indiana (19-9, Big 10 10-7)

February 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m. EST

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Fox

Indiana Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 23 Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr 6'9" 245 Greenwood, IN F 25 Race Thompson RS Sr 6'8" 235 Plymouth, MI F 12 Miller Kopp Sr 6'7" 215 Houston, TX G 32 Trey Galloway So 6'4" 203 Culver, IN G 1 Jalen Hood-Schifino Fr 6'6" 213 Pittsburgh, PA

Indiana Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C/F 5 Malik Reneau Fr 6'9" 233 Miami, FL F 22 Jordan Geronimo So 6'6" 225 Newark, NJ G 53 Tamar Bates So 6'5" 198 Kansas City, KS

Spread

Purdue: -6.5

Over/Under (Total)

138

Moneyline

Purdue: -185

Indiana: -105

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue - 75

Indiana - 67

77% Confidence