Seniors Lead The Way As Purdue Trounces Penn State 86-62

There’s that night when your team walks into an arena and it’s just their night. It’s never fun when it’s the opposing team doing the damage but when it’s your team, it’s a sight to behold. Last night it was the Boilers night as they took down Penn State 86-62; the most points they’ve put up on a B1G team this season.

It was also senior night in Mackey Arena where Rickie Woltman, Cassidy Hardin and Lasha Petree were all honored. The trio of seniors all started and contributed for 38 of the team points.

Purdue started the game on a 10-0 run and held Penn State scoreless for the first several minutes; the Boilers would hold the lead the entirety of the game. They hit 11-18 field goals in the first quarter and led 26-12 despite going 2-8 from deep. They shot 68% from the field in the second quarter and knocked down a couple threes to take a commanding 57-34 lead at the half. They also were 100% from the line going 9/9 in the first half.

The Boilers were up 29 points before the shooting went a little cold in the second half and Penn State went in a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter. Purdue was able to stop the bleeding and knock off another 13 points and seal out the win.

Lasha Petree is back to her dominating form from the beginning of the season, she led all scorers with 23 points. Caitlyn Harper had 16 points and 8 rebounds while Jeanae Terry almost landed herself a quadruple double. Terry had 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 9 rebounds and 8 steals.

As a team Purdue shot 52% from the field and 93% from the line. They scored 27 points off 17 turnovers and the bench contributed 33 points.

Purdue ends the regular season at Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 26th. Tip is set for 3pm. The 30th annual Women’s Big Ten Tournament will begin March 1-5th in Minneapolis.