Where Does the Big Ten Race Stand?

Ryan and I are back at you with a long look at the Big Ten standings and what needs to happen for Purdue to win the conference and when that could happen. We provide you some rooting interests for the games and let you know how awesome it would be if Purdue has a chance to win the conference crown, #25 of course, against the IU Hoosiers.

Plus, in an exclusive follow-up to the previous conversation we have a live tasting of the just released 2023 Peeps Pepsi. That’s right, it’s Pepsi, it’s Peeps, it’s an abomination, it’s...good? Find my take here.

We also go into a discussion about the changes coming to the podcast including a new name and new music coming on the way. There’s nothing for you to worry about as the podcast will still be shared here, on Twitter, and on FB. Plus, if you’re a listener you’ll still be subscribed. No new feed to subscribe to.

So take a listen to today’s episode and hear me regale you with a tale about a place that didn’t have Pepsi or Coke. What a time to be alive.