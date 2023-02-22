DraftKings National Player of the Year | Part 4

We are just a month away from the announcement of the finalists for the most prestigious award in college basketball being handed out to the best player in the country for the 2022-2023 season, the John R. Wooden Award. The Wooden All American team will be announced during the Elite 8 with the winner being announced after the conclusion of the entire NCAA Tournament in April.

This week features a matchup of two of the late season favorites along with stars from Kansas and Alabama. Let’s check out Draft Kings ‘Wooden Award National Player of the Year’ Odds!

Zach Edey | Center | Purdue University | DK Odds: -10,000

Edey has put together one of the most dominant seasons from a college basketball player in recent memory. Averaging 22.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.4 blocks on the season, Edey has scored in double figures in every game this season and has six 30 point games. He currently sits at 5th in points per game, 1st in total rebounds, 2nd in total rebounds per game, 1st in offensive rebounds, 10th in blocks per game, 4th in field goals made, 1st in player efficiency, 1st in win shares, and 1st in plus/minus. These are the types of numbers Purdue and B1G fans haven’t seen since former Purdue All American & consensus National Player of the Year Glenn ‘Big Dog’ Robinson in 1994.

Edey has a chance to separate himself even further from the rest of the field when Purdue hosts the Indiana Hoosiers and fellow finalist Trayce Jackson-Davis on Saturday, February 25th. If Edey has another strong game and Purdue gets a win, it would likely all but wrap up Edey’s chance at winning the award.

Trayce Jackson-Davis | Forward | Indiana University | DK Odds: +4,000

Jackson-Davis has entered the short list for possible favorites for the Wooden Award with his play over the last 11 games where he has averaged 24.4 points per game while playing more than 35 minutes per game. On the season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game.

Jackson-Davis has a chance to pull closer to Purdue’s Zach Edey with a matchup against the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. A big game from Jackson-Davis along with a win for the Hoosier would bring TJD squarely into the conversation headed into the Big Ten and NCAA Tourney.

Jalen Wilson | Forward | Kansas University | DK Odds: +4,000

Kansas has had a long line of consensus All Americans but only two have won the Wooden Award (Danny Manning, 1988/Frank Mascon, 2017). Wilson has a chance to get within striking distance if he can continue to lead the Jayhawks into March as he is averaging 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while Kansas looks to win another Big 12 Championship.

Brandon Miller | Forward | University of Alabama | DK Odds: +10,000

If Miller was on the outside looking in before this week, he may be an even bigger long shot after more information came to light where Miller is said to have brought the gun used by Darius Miles for a shooting near the Alabama campus that left one dead. Miller is averaging 18.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for the current #1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama faces three likely NCAA Tourney teams in the next four games and Miller has a chance to make his mark in the SEC Tourney as well.

