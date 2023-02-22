Women’s Basketball: Purdue Hosts Penn State For Senior Night

GAME INFORMATION

Purdue (17-8, 8-7) vs. Penn State (13-14, 4-12)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Time: 7 PM

TV: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM

Purdue Women’s Basketball team is on its final leg of the regular season. Tonight they play their last game at home where they host the Penn State Lady Lions (unbeknownst to me, PSU has a separate mascot from the traditional Nittany Lion for women’s sports). The 7pm tipoff on B1G+ will be the Fight Like a Boilermaker Pinkout and Senior Night; the Boilers will wear special pink uniforms that will be auctioned off to benefit the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research.

Purdue leads the series 34-23 but lost to them earlier in the season 70-60 when the Lady Lions got hot from deep shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Offensive threat Makenna Marisa will pose the greatest problem averaging 18.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a game; the senior guard can shoot from outside, drive to the basket and find an open teammate.

Purdue has been finding their offensive rhythm lately despite dropping both games to IU, the Boilers have won their last 5 of 7. Contributions from Abbey Ellis, Lasha Petree, Jeanae Terry and Cassidy Hardin helped the Boilers with statement wins over teams like Illinois and Ohio State.

As it stands now, Purdue is 7th in the B1G with an 8-7 record. Latest Bracketology has seven Big Ten teams making the tournament with Purdue a projected 10 seed. I hate to say any game is a must win but the Boilers really need to take care of business tonight and on the road against Minnesota for their final game to help their chances on securing a bid.