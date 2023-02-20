Lightening Strikes Twice: IU Second Half Run Too Much For Purdue

Two weeks ago in Mackey Purdue hung with the #2 Hoosiers before IU went on a 29-4 run in the second half and never looked back. Yesterday in Assembly, the Boilers only trailed 3 at the half but I don’t think any Purdue fan felt comfortable with that considering their last matchup. Indiana again came out in the second half shooting 69% from the field and out scoring the Boilers 27-11 in the third.

Purdue went on a little run in the fourth to bring it back to 11 before Indiana took control of the game and pulled out a convincing 83-60 win. Not to put salt in the wound but that also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten Title for the Hoosiers.

Lasha Petree led Purdue with 23 points and 4 rebounds; Petree also surpassed 2000 points in her career. Ellis had 12 points and Terry chipped in 11 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists. By comparison, five Hoosiers scored in double figures led by standout Mackenzie Holmes who racked up 20 points and 7 rebounds.

This game was never going to be easy and probably always out of reach but it’s never fun losing to the Hoosiers. Gearlds has done a wonderful job turning the program around in her second year as head coach, we just haven’t hit the Indiana/Iowa level yet. I have faith she will get us there, building a program and culture takes times and I think she is the right person for the job. Not too mention, her Purdue threads at recent games have been absolutely on point. Looking good Coach G.

Purdue hosts Penn State on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tip-off is set for 7pm. The Boilers will end the regular season against Minnesota on the road. The Purdue/Michigan State game that was scheduled for last Wednesday has been postponed due to the tragic shooting on Michigan State’s campus.