Purdue Falls to #5 in AP Poll

After going 1-1 this week with a victory over moribund Ohio State and a shellacking at Maryland we knew that Purdue would fall when the newest AP rankings came out today. It was just a question of how much. If you listened to the podcast that was released today, and recorded last night, you know that I thought Purdue would remain the Top 5. Well, I was right. Just barely.

5️⃣ this week.



13th straight week in the top 5. pic.twitter.com/f5kAbtUB3w — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 20, 2023

For the 13th straight week Purdue fins themselves in the Top 5, coming in at #5.

Purdue is off until next Saturday when they face now #17 ranked IU. The only other Big Ten team ranked was Northwestern who came into the rankings for the first time this season at #21.

Remaining in the top five sets Purdue up for a great opportunity to remain in the conversation for a #1 seed come March Madness.