Purdue vs.Ohio State - Open Thread

This has not been the month of February that we all hoped it could be. Purdue has lost three of the last four and are heading back to Mackey Arena desperately in need of a win. Ohio State comes into Mackey Arena losing 12 of their last 13 games. It’s been quite the turnaround for a team that looked so formidable early in the season. I have to think that Purdue gets back on track here and walks away with a victory.
#3 Purdue (23-4, Big 10 12-4) vs. Ohio State (11-15, Big 10 3-12)
February 19, 2023, 1:00 EST
Hall of Fame Weekend
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: CBS
Ohio State Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|23
|Zed Key
|Jr
|6'8"
|255
|Bay Shore, NY
|F
|10
|Brice Sensabaugh
|Fr
|6'6"
|235
|Orlando, FL
|F
|14
|Justice Sueing
|Sr
|6'6"
|210
|Honolulu, HI
|Cal
|G
|4
|Sean McNeil
|Grad
|6'4"
|205
|Union, KY
|West Virginia
|G
|2
|Bruce Thornton
|Fr
|6'2"
|215
|Alpharetta, GA
Ohio State Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|34
|Felix Okpara
|Fr
|6'11"
|220
|Lagos, Nigeria
|G/F
|0
|Tanner Holden
|Sr
|6'6"
|200
|Wheelersburg, OH
|Wright State
|G
|1
|Roddy Gayle
|Fr
|6'4"
|205
|Niagara Falls, NY
KenPom
Purdue - 76
Ohio State - 66
84% confidence
Gambling Odds
Purdue -12.5
O/U - 139
Moneyline - Purdue -790
