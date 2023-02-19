Purdue vs.Ohio State - Open Thread

This has not been the month of February that we all hoped it could be. Purdue has lost three of the last four and are heading back to Mackey Arena desperately in need of a win. Ohio State comes into Mackey Arena losing 12 of their last 13 games. It’s been quite the turnaround for a team that looked so formidable early in the season. I have to think that Purdue gets back on track here and walks away with a victory.

#3 Purdue (23-4, Big 10 12-4) vs. Ohio State (11-15, Big 10 3-12)

February 19, 2023, 1:00 EST

Hall of Fame Weekend

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: CBS

Ohio State Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 23 Zed Key Jr 6'8" 255 Bay Shore, NY F 10 Brice Sensabaugh Fr 6'6" 235 Orlando, FL F 14 Justice Sueing Sr 6'6" 210 Honolulu, HI Cal G 4 Sean McNeil Grad 6'4" 205 Union, KY West Virginia G 2 Bruce Thornton Fr 6'2" 215 Alpharetta, GA

Ohio State Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 34 Felix Okpara Fr 6'11" 220 Lagos, Nigeria G/F 0 Tanner Holden Sr 6'6" 200 Wheelersburg, OH Wright State G 1 Roddy Gayle Fr 6'4" 205 Niagara Falls, NY

KenPom

Purdue - 76

Ohio State - 66

84% confidence

Gambling Odds

Purdue -12.5

O/U - 139

Moneyline - Purdue -790