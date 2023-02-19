DraftKings NPOY Odds: Part 3

We are a little over 3 weeks away before one of the most elite players is named the winner of the John R. Wooden Award. Purdue center Zach Edey is currently the favorite for the prestigious award with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Wilson also in the running.

Zach Edey, Center, Purdue, DK Odds, -2500

Zach Edey the 7’ 4” center for Purdue is the clear front runner in the NPOY race and for good reason. Edey is currently averaging 22.2 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. His size and footwork keeps other teams from getting easy points in the paint all the while of staying out of foul trouble. Oh and he’s also shooting 74.4% from the line, pretty impressive for a guy of his stature.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Forward, Indiana, DK Odds, +2000

Trayce Jackson-Davis has been on a mission lately and his numbers can prove it. The Senior forward at IU almost single-handedly brought IU back from a 20 point deficit against Northwestern. He’s averaging 20.3 points, 11.3 rebounds. and 3.7 assists per game. His quick post moves in the paint along with explosiveness when driving to the basket has started to close the gap in this race.

Jalen Wilson, Forward, Kansas, DK Odds, +2000

Jalen Wilson the forward at Kansas has been tremendous this year for the Jayhawks. Wilson currently is averaging 20.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game. A facilitator on the offensive end with a downright dangerous jump shot; Wilson has definitely made a name for himself in this contest.