Purdue at Maryland - Open Thread

A 6:30 tip on a Thursday is always a bit strange. Heck, a 6:30 tip on any day seems strange. I’ll be in attendance tonight covering the game from press row sitting right next to our old friend Casey from Boiler Upload. This will be only my second time seeing the team in person this year with the first one being the victory over Penn State at the Palestra. Let’s hope I’m just as lucky this evening.

#3 Purdue (22-3, Big10 12-3) vs Maryland (17-8, Big10 8-6)

Thursday, January 16th - 6:30 EST

College Park, Maryland, XFINITY Center

BTN

Maryland Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Center 10 Julian Reese So 6'9" 230 Baltimore, MD Forward 24 Donta Scott Sr 6'8" 230 Philadelphia, PA Wing 13 Hakim Hart Sr 6'8" 205 Philadelphia, PA Guard 0 Donald Carey Sr 6'5" 187 Upper Marlboro, MD Siena/Georgetown Point Guard 1 Jahmir Young Sr 6'1" 185 Upper Marlboro, MD Charlotte

Maryland Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Guard 23 Ian Martinez Jr 6'3" 185 Heredia, Costa Rica Utah Forward 15 Patrick Emilien Sr 6'7" 210 Ontario, Canada Western Michigan

Purdue is coming off the excruciating loss on the road at Northwestern, where IU also fell last night, and need to find themselves again with the Big Ten race tightening up. These two teams faced off already once this year and Maryland gave Purdue absolutely everything they could handle. Purdue walked away with the 58-55 victory. Purdue will need a big shooting game from its freshman and of course a powerhouse performance from Zach Edey. The Xfinity Center is a tough place to play.

Odds

Spread

Purdue -1

Over/Under (total points)

132.5

Money Line

Purdue: -120

Maryland: 100

KenPom

Maryland - 67

Purdue - 68

55% Confidence

Join us for the Open Thread won’t you?