Purdue at Maryland - Open Thread

A 6:30 tip on a Thursday is always a bit strange. Heck, a 6:30 tip on any day seems strange. I’ll be in attendance tonight covering the game from press row sitting right next to our old friend Casey from Boiler Upload. This will be only my second time seeing the team in person this year with the first one being the victory over Penn State at the Palestra. Let’s hope I’m just as lucky this evening.
#3 Purdue (22-3, Big10 12-3) vs Maryland (17-8, Big10 8-6)
Thursday, January 16th - 6:30 EST
College Park, Maryland, XFINITY Center
BTN
Maryland Starters
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Former Team(s)
|Center
|10
|Julian Reese
|So
|6'9"
|230
|Baltimore, MD
|Forward
|24
|Donta Scott
|Sr
|6'8"
|230
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wing
|13
|Hakim Hart
|Sr
|6'8"
|205
|Philadelphia, PA
|Guard
|0
|Donald Carey
|Sr
|6'5"
|187
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|Siena/Georgetown
|Point Guard
|1
|Jahmir Young
|Sr
|6'1"
|185
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|Charlotte
Maryland Bench
|Guard
|23
|Ian Martinez
|Jr
|6'3"
|185
|Heredia, Costa Rica
|Utah
|Forward
|15
|Patrick Emilien
|Sr
|6'7"
|210
|Ontario, Canada
|Western Michigan
Purdue is coming off the excruciating loss on the road at Northwestern, where IU also fell last night, and need to find themselves again with the Big Ten race tightening up. These two teams faced off already once this year and Maryland gave Purdue absolutely everything they could handle. Purdue walked away with the 58-55 victory. Purdue will need a big shooting game from its freshman and of course a powerhouse performance from Zach Edey. The Xfinity Center is a tough place to play.
Odds
Spread
Purdue -1
Over/Under (total points)
132.5
Money Line
Purdue: -120
Maryland: 100
KenPom
Maryland - 67
Purdue - 68
55% Confidence
