Purdue Loses at Northwestern - Let’s Talk About It

Losing is never easy. It leaves a sour taste in your mouth. Or, no. Sour isn’t the right word. I like sour things. Bitter I guess is right. Yeah that’s it. Bitter. And that taste lingers. It overrides the flavors of what comes next for you in that day. Does that not happen to you? Am I just too invested? Maybe. But that’s okay because on today’s podcast I’ve got our very own GameDay Gabi to go over the Northwestern game.

What a debacle this game was. Purdue seemingly unable to hit a shot. Only one made basket from someone that wasn’t Zach Edey in the second half. An absolute nightmare of turnovers in the second half and especially the final minutes. An inability to hit a three point shot. Just, everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong for Purdue. And of course, the court storming. Again.

I mention on this episode the post-game interview from Zach Edey and I want to include that here for those who haven’t seen it. This is from our good friend Casey Bartley over at Boiler Upload. Make sure to check them out.