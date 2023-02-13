Purdue Lands at #3 in AP Top 25

After sitting at #1 in the AP Poll longer than any other team this year, and being the first unanimous #1 this year, Purdue was able to hang onto the #1 ranking after losing to IU. However, after beating Iowa on the rebound Purdue headed to Evanston and lost to Northwestern where, you guessed it, the court was stormed once again. Got to be frustrating to be one of those players to have this happen to them multiple times.

When the new poll came out today Purdue found themselves sitting at #3. Still a great ranking, don’t get me wrong, but feels like something of a letdown given where Purdue was and the way in which they have lost these games.

3️⃣ in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. pic.twitter.com/H2Zx0bnlqj — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 13, 2023

Looking around the rest of the Big Ten IU jumps up to 14. Otherwise no ranked teams in the conference, but Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers, and Maryland all received votes. Two additional Purdue opponents are ranked with Marquette at 11 and Gonzaga at 13.

Purdue is next in action on the road as they head to Maryland on Thursday for a 6:30 tipoff. Stay tuned here for more on that game as the week progresses.