Women’s Basketball: Purdue Defends their Home Court Taking Down Northwestern 76-61

The Purdue Women’s Basketball team took care of business at home defeating Northwestern 76-61. The Boilers move to 17-7 on the season and 8-7 in B1G play with four games to play. Katie Gearlds was recognized for her 250th career win at the game.

Defense showed up big again as Purdue forced 17 turnovers resulting in 25 points. 6 turnovers came in the first quarter allowing a quick 4 points. Purdue went on a 9-0 run in the middle of the first led by Caitlyn Harper. The Boilers were up 14-12 by the end of the quarter and went 7/8 from the charity stripe.

Hardin went 3/3 from beyond the arc and Hardin added in another 5 points as the Boilers tried to hold off Northwestern getting hot. The Wildcats went 6/11 from the field to tie the game. Purdue closed out the half going on an 11-6 run and led 35-29.

Petree took control in the 3rd scoring 7 of the 24 points while 7 other players contributed. Northwestern went on a run and cut the deficit to just 5 before Purdue rattled off 10 unanswered points. Northwestern never came within single digits again for the remainder of the game. The Boilers went 13-15 from the line and had 9 assists in the second half.

There is no I in team and this group plays like it. Four players scored in double figures led by Caitlyn Harper who finished with 18 points and 3 rebounds. Cassidy Hardin who hit her 200th career 3 last game finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Petree chipped in another 12 and Ellis had 11. All 9 players scored for Purdue.

The Boilermakers next game is on Wednesday against Michigan State in Mackey and will be the annual Fight Like a Boilermaker Pinkout Game. The Spartans are currently 13-12 overall and 5-9 in the conference. Purdue won the first contest in OT 76-61.