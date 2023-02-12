Purdue at Northwestern - Open Thread

At this point Purdue has lost just one conference road game and we all know when and where that loss happened. Today Purdue heads into an environment much less known for intimidation and more known for…ummm…Julia Louis-Dreyfus?
Northwestern is having one of their best season in recent memory. They are well on their way to making it into just their second NCAA Tournament. Purdue meanwhile is well on their way to their 25th conference title. Each win moves Purdue one step closer and a win today would make their magic just two for at least a share of the title.
#1 Purdue (23-2, Big 10 12-2) vs. Northwestern (17-7, Big 10 8-5)
Sunday, February 12, 2023, 2:00 EST
Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
TV: BTN
Northwestern Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|34
|Matthew Nicholson
|Jr
|7'0"
|255
|Clarkston, MI
|F
|31
|Robbie Beran
|Sr
|6'9"
|215
|Richmond, VA
|F
|1
|Chase Audige
|RS Sr
|6'4"
|200
|Coram, NY
|William & Mary
|G
|3
|Ty Berry
|Jr
|6'3"
|185
|Newton, KS
|G
|0
|Boo Buie
|Sr
|6'2"
|180
|Albany, NY
Northwestern Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|10
|Tydus Verhoeven
|Sr
|6'9"
|235
|Manteca, CA
|UTEP
|F
|13
|Brooks Barnhizer
|So
|6'6"
|215
|Lafayette, IN
|F
|2
|Nick Martinelli
|Fr
|6'7"
|200
|Glenview, IL
|G
|5
|Julian Roper
|So
|6'3"
|180
|Detroit, MI
I think that Purdue’s showed their ability to bounce back this week against Iowa and I hope they keep that same energy in this game. Join us here in the open thread and let us know what you think will happen in today’s game. Then follow along with your fellow Boilermakers.
Kenpom:
Purdue - 68
Northwestern - 63
67% confidence
Gambling Odds:
Purdue -5
O/U 131
Moneyline - Purdue -210
