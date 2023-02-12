Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. Northwestern Preview And Latest Bracketology

GAME INFORMATION:

Purdue (16-7, 7-6) vs. Northwestern (8-16, 1-12)

Sunday, Feb. 12

Time: 2 PM

TV: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM

The Purdue Women’s basketball team is back in Mackey to take on Northwestern. The win over Rutgers brought them to 7 conference wins on the season with 5 games remaining in Gearld’s second year as head coach. Last season they went 7-11 in the B1G.

In latest Bracketology the Boilers were projected as a 10 seed. With games against NW, Michigan State, Indiana, Penn State and Minnesota remaining today feels like a must win. They have already beat 3/5 teams they have left (Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern), Penn State is a home game I think they can snatch and they’ll likely lose to Indiana at Assembly. If Purdue can hold on here down the stretch and go 4/5 I like their chances to get into the tournament for the first time since 2017.

Purdue beat Northwestern on the road back in January where Abbey Ellis dropped 24 points and the Boilers forced 24 turnovers. Offensively the Wildcats aren’t a great shooting team, they currently shoot 38% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. Veronica Burton is their leading scorer averaging 17 points and 5.5 rpg. No other player is averaging double figures.

Besides the beat down they took from that team down south, Purdue has been playing well and have won the last 4/5 games. Ellis, Petree, Hardin, Terry, and Woltman have all been key contributors as of late and stepped up in big time games. The defense has also been stellar disrupting offensive sets of opponents and crashing the boards. As long as the Boilers limit their turnovers and stick to their game, I think they walk out of Mackey with a W today.