DraftKings NPOY Odds: Part 2

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details

To see Garrett’s preview from last week, check here.

We are one month from crowning the John R. Wooden for college basketball, given to the most outstanding player each season. The same player is the favorite as nearly the entire season: Zach Edey. Purdue’s big man is nearly a runaway favorite for the award but let’s focus on the 3 players with the best odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Zach Edey is the heavy favorite to take the award as the 7’4 junior from Toronto puts up monster numbers day in and day out. Edey has scored 22.1 points per game and rebounded 13.2 per game, both good for top 5 in the nation. His offensive rebound rate is off the charts and his size forces opposing shooters to stay away from the rim. Oh, and he does not get into foul trouble. The best player on the best team in the nation looks like an easy choice for the Wooden Award.

Jalen Wilson has been the do everything guy for the Kansas Jayhawks this season as the junior from Denton, Texas is scoring 20.7 and rebounding 8.5 per game. Wilson’s 3 point percentage has helped his scoring as he is shooting 35.3% from behind the arc, up from 26.3% last season.

I’m not sure anybody can handle a lob pass better than Trayce Jackson-Davis. The senior’s big and athletic frame allows him to go up and take whatever pass his Indiana teammates give him. He has come on strong lately, as his NPOY odds jumped from +4000 to +2200. This is evidenced by his 18 or more points and 7 or more rebounds in each of his last 8 games.