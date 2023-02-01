Penn State at Purdue - Open Thread

The last time these two teams met Purdue struggled in the first half before coming out for a dominant second half behind great performances by Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and of course Zach Edey. That game was played at the Palestra and what can only be described as a hostile crowd. This time Penn State has to play in Mackey Arena. Let’s hope for a similar result.
#1 Purdue (21-1, Big 10 10-1) vs. Penn State (14-7, Big 10 5-5)
February 1, 2023, 6:30 EST
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: BTN
Penn State Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|5
|Kebba Njie
|Fr
|6'10"
|237
|Centerville, OH
|F
|2
|Myles Dread
|Sr
|6'4"
|235
|Detroit, MI
|F
|10
|Andrew Funk
|Sr
|6'5"
|200
|Warrington, PA
|Bucknell
|G
|11
|Camren Wynter
|Sr
|6'2"
|200
|Hempsted, NY
|Drexel
|G
|22
|Jalen Pickett
|Sr
|6'4"
|209
|Rochester, NY
|Siena
Penn State Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|F/C
|24
|Michael Henn
|Sr
|6'8"
|244
|Bellevue, WA
|Denver
|F
|1
|Seth Lundy
|Sr
|6'6"
|220
|Paulsboro, NJ
|F
|12
|Evan Mahaffey
|Fr
|6'6"
|200
|Cincinnati, OH
Odds:
Purdue +9.5
O/U 135.5
Join us here in the open thread tonight. The game is a 6:30 tip so be sure to have dinner ready early. You won’t want to miss a minute of the rest of this season as Purdue marches to their 25th Big Ten title. See you tonight folks!
