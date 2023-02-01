Penn State at Purdue - Open Thread

The last time these two teams met Purdue struggled in the first half before coming out for a dominant second half behind great performances by Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and of course Zach Edey. That game was played at the Palestra and what can only be described as a hostile crowd. This time Penn State has to play in Mackey Arena. Let’s hope for a similar result.

#1 Purdue (21-1, Big 10 10-1) vs. Penn State (14-7, Big 10 5-5)

February 1, 2023, 6:30 EST

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: BTN

Penn State Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 5 Kebba Njie Fr 6'10" 237 Centerville, OH F 2 Myles Dread Sr 6'4" 235 Detroit, MI F 10 Andrew Funk Sr 6'5" 200 Warrington, PA Bucknell G 11 Camren Wynter Sr 6'2" 200 Hempsted, NY Drexel G 22 Jalen Pickett Sr 6'4" 209 Rochester, NY Siena

Penn State Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team F/C 24 Michael Henn Sr 6'8" 244 Bellevue, WA Denver F 1 Seth Lundy Sr 6'6" 220 Paulsboro, NJ F 12 Evan Mahaffey Fr 6'6" 200 Cincinnati, OH

Odds:

Purdue +9.5

O/U 135.5

Join us here in the open thread tonight. The game is a 6:30 tip so be sure to have dinner ready early. You won’t want to miss a minute of the rest of this season as Purdue marches to their 25th Big Ten title. See you tonight folks!