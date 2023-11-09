Boiler Alert Podcast - Purdue Sign Stealing?

Ryan and I are back with you and I’m checking in from God’s country right here in Lafayette! Recording in preparation for a weekend full of Boilermaker sports. Ryan and I jump right into the latest news about the Michigan, and now Purdue, sign stealing fiasco and what it all means. It’s weird to be dragged into this kicking and screaming by a very angry and very bitter Michigan coaching staff and fanbase.

Then, we look at the Purdue victory over Samford and why the tipoff was a bit disappointing. Overall though, it was a great game where Purdue showed lots of things that we are looking for in the coming season. I came away very impressed with Purdue’s performance on a number of fronts.

Finally, we look ahead to Saturday and the game against Minnesota. It’s going to be a tough one as Purdue has won just two games this year and has struggled mightily on offense. Can they turn it around against the Gophers? Ryan and I aren’t so sure.