Purdue vs Minnesota: How to Watch

Well, the idea that Purdue can make a bowl game is all but over. That doesn’t mean the season is over though as Purdue can look for improvement in its final 3 games. That starts against everyone’s least favorite weirdo, PJ Fleck, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Purdue is slightly favored at home and will try to spark some momentum under Ryan Walters. Here’s how to watch:
Gameday Vitals
Opponent | Minnesota Golden Gophers
Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN
Capacity | 61,441
Tickets | $6+ on Gametime
Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET
TV | NBC
Online Streaming | Peacock
Radio | 96.5 FM
Odds | Purdue -1 | OU 46.5
All-Time Series | 34-41-3
Last Purdue Win | 2022 (20-10)
Last Minnesota Win | 2021 (20-13)
SB Nation Blog Representation | The Daily Gopher
Minnesota Podcast | Gopher Gridiron
Weather Forecast | Mainly sunny. High 52F. Winds light and variable.
2022 Results | 9-4 (6-3) Won Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs West Virginia
Head Coach | PJ Fleck | 5-4 in 7th season with Minnesota | 79-53 Overall
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes
