Purdue vs Minnesota: How to Watch

Well, the idea that Purdue can make a bowl game is all but over. That doesn’t mean the season is over though as Purdue can look for improvement in its final 3 games. That starts against everyone’s least favorite weirdo, PJ Fleck, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Purdue is slightly favored at home and will try to spark some momentum under Ryan Walters. Here’s how to watch:

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Minnesota Golden Gophers

Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN

Capacity | 61,441

Tickets | $6+

Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET

TV | NBC

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue -1 | OU 46.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | 34-41-3

Last Purdue Win | 2022 (20-10)

Last Minnesota Win | 2021 (20-13)

SB Nation Blog Representation | The Daily Gopher

Minnesota Podcast | Gopher Gridiron

Weather Forecast | Mainly sunny. High 52F. Winds light and variable.

2022 Results | 9-4 (6-3) Won Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs West Virginia

Head Coach | PJ Fleck | 5-4 in 7th season with Minnesota | 79-53 Overall

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes

