CJ Cox Signs with Purdue

CJ Cox, a 6’2 guard from Lexington, MA, has signed with the Purdue Boilermakers. A late blooming combo guard that lead his Middlesex Magic program to a UAA Championship on the Under Armor circuit during the summer and an NEPSAC Championship as a junior at Milton Academy. The NEPSAC is considered one of the toughest high school leagues in the country that frequently produces division one talent.

CJ has been a late bloomer in terms of his high level recruitment after being noticed by a number of top flight programs following the summer season of AAU between his junior and senior seasons. It was in Las Vegas against the often recruited AAU program Indiana Elite where Matt Painter was watching fellow commitment Raleigh Burgess and target Travis Perry where Cox starred to bring his Middlesex Magic team into overtime by hitting a late three pointer and several mid-range jumpers. At that event, he averaged 18.9 points and showcased a high level defensive ability as an on ball defender.

✍️ SIGNED



✅: C.J. Cox

: Lexington, Mass.

: Milton Academy / Middlesex Magic

: 6-2 Guard



: Led Middlesex Magic to UAA Championship during the summer and Milton Academy to NEPSAC Championship last winter - one of the toughest leagues in America.



FOLLOW ➡️ @CJCox_2 pic.twitter.com/HpTGTJFapp — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 8, 2023

Prior to his recruitment by Purdue, Cox had been focused on Elon along with Ivy League programs Princeton and Penn. The interest from the Boilermakers peaked with an official visit where Matt Painter offered and a commitment came almost on the spot. He is not ranked on any recruiting services outside of On3 which has the guard at 256th nationally and 37th at the point guard position.

Adam Finkelstein, a recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, had this to say about CJ:

“Cox is loaded with winning intangibles. He’s tough, smart, and gets rave reviews for his character and leadership ability. He’s a very advanced defensive player, who has been very well-coached and takes pride in shutting down the opposing team’s best guard. Offensively, he’s made real strides within the last year and yet is not someone who needs to be a focal point to impact the game. He’s evolved into a true combo-guard, equally capable of playing on and off the ball. He’s also extended his shooting range. His mid-range pull-up has been the most reliable part of his individual offense, but he’s now shooting it more fluidly and confidently behind the arc.”

Cox will join Kanon Catchings (Brownsburg, IN), Jack Benter (Shooting Guard, Brownstown, IN), Daniel Jacobsen (Brewster Academy-Chicago, IL), and Raleigh Burgess (Cincinnati, OH) in the 2024 class. There remains the possibility of adding another prospect to this class as combo guard Gicarri Harris (Loganville, GA), son of former Purdue legend Glenn Robinson, who has Purdue in his final few schools along with Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Miami, and LSU.

*Credit to the Middlesex Magic