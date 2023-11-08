Daniel Jacobsen Signs with Purdue

The Purdue Boilermakers have signed 7’3 center Daniel Jacobsen out of Chicago, Illinois to their 2024 class. The reclassified center from the 2025 class becomes the next seven footer for the Boilers who have enjoyed a consistent line of big men 7’ or taller since the 2012 season (AJ Hammons, Isaac Haas, Matt Haarms, Zach Edey, Will Berg). Jacobsen is playing his final season with Brewster Academy, a program where former Boiler Aaron Wheeler also played, will join the Boilermakers after initially being in the 2025 class. Jacobsen also seriously considered the Wisconsin Badgers while holding offers and interest from Boise State, Tulsa, New Mexico State, Illinois, Xavier, Clemson, Iowa, Northwestern, and NC State.

✍️ SIGNED



✅: Daniel Jacobsen

: Chicago, Illinois

: @BrewsterHoops / JL3 Elite

: 7-3 Center



: Jacobsen reclassified into 2024, and averaged 10.6 PPG and 6.2 RPG at Peach Jam last summer. Can stretch defense with perimeter skills.



Jacobsen is the most recent commitment to the 2024 class, choosing the Boilers over Wisconsin in early November just ahead of the early signing period. He saw his recruitment pick up this summer after a stellar performance at Peach Jam, the highest level of competition on the AAU circuit. At that tournament, he averaged 12 points and 9 rebounds and flashed a high level of potential as both an interior post scorer and stretching defenses in the pick and roll and pick and pop that has dominated college basketball over the last several seasons. Jacobsen will play center for the Boilers.

Jacobsen will join Kanon Catchings (Brownsburg, IN), Jack Benter (Shooting Guard, Brownstown, IN), CJ Cox (Point Guard, Milton, MA), and Raleigh Burgess (Cincinnati, OH) in the 2024 class. There remains the possibility of adding another prospect to this class as combo guard Gicarri Harris (Loganville, GA), son of former Purdue legend Glenn Robinson, who has Purdue in his final few schools along with Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Miami, and LSU.