Jack Benter Signs with Purdue

Jack Benter, a 6’5 180lb guard from Brownstown, IN, has officially signed with the Purdue Boilermakers. Benter, an under recruited player listed at 278th nationally on 247 Sports, held offers from Indiana State, Liberty, and Bellarmine along with interest from Indiana and Penn State. He will join the 2024 class for the Boilermakers that currently sits as a top 10 class in the country.

: An outstanding shooter, Benter has averaged around 25 points per game his last 2 seasons and already owns the school’s career points record.



Similar to former guards Dakota Mathias and Sasha Stefanovic, Benter will bring a high level ability to shoot from the outside and some athleticism to build off of. Benter gained some national attention during a game late in his junior year after he shattered a backboard during a game against Silver Creek. Benter is a hard nosed player in that same mold who may need a few seasons to adjust to the high level of basketball at Purdue but he can become a strong player for the Boilermakers.

Benter and his father came away impressed with Purdue and their coaches during the recruitment. In a previous interview with Hammer and Rails, Benter voiced how much he appreciated how upfront and honest Matt Painter was and how he felt he fit the culture and style of play really well.

Benter will join Kanon Catchings (Brownsburg, IN), CJ Cox (Point Guard, Milton, MA), Daniel Jacobsen (C, Chicago, IL), and Raleigh Burgess (Cinncinatti, OH) in the 2024 class. There remains the possibility of adding another prospect to this class as combo guard Gicarri Harris (Loganville, GA), son of former Purdue legend Glenn Robinson, who has Purdue in his final few schools along with Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Miami, and LSU.

* Credit to Boiler Upload