Raleigh Burgess Signs with Purdue

Raleigh Burgess, a top 100 recruit in the 2024 class, has official signed with the Purdue Boilermakers. The 6’11 235lb power forward from Cincinnati, OH held offers from 19 other division one programs including Cincinnati, Xavier, Indiana, Texas, Virginia, Ohio State, and Wisconsin, among others. Burgess will be one of roughly five or six signees in the 2024 class for the Purdue Boilermakers.

An intriguing prospect at 6’11 and 235lbs, Burgess is a versatile power forward position in a similar fashion to current Boilermakers Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn. Burgess combines an ability to shoot outside along with a solid ability inside the post to score that is a foundational piece in today’s game at the NBA and college level.

✍️ SIGNED



✅: Raleigh Burgess

: Cincinnati, Ohio

: Sycamore / @IndianaElite

: 6-10 Forward



: Back 100 percent from an injury, Burgess had 19 offers and is ranked No. 78 nationally by Rivals.



FOLLOW ➡️ @raleigh_burgess pic.twitter.com/xY2Ulz4TAw — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 8, 2023

Burgess has suffered from an injury that has slowed him a bit over the last calendar year but according to all reports he is healthy heading into his senior year. He will be a leading candidate for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball as he is the 3rd highest rated player from the state of Ohio according to the Rivals Network 2024 recruiting rankings.

Burgess will join Kanon Catchings (Brownsburg, IN), Jack Benter (Shooting Guard, Brownstown, IN), CJ Cox (Point Guard, Milton, MA), Daniel Jacobsen (C, Chicago, IL) in the 2024 class. There remains the possibility of adding another prospect to this class as combo guard Gicarri Harris (Loganville, GA), son of former Purdue legend Glenn Robinson, who has Purdue in his final few schools along with Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Miami, and LSU.

*Credit to Brian Neubert at GoldandBlack.com