Kanon Catchings Signs with Boilers

The Purdue Boilermakers have enjoyed a surge in recruiting over the last several years following the sustained success under Head Coach Matt Painter and that is no more evident than with the signing of star wing Kanon Catchings. Catchings, a top 50 prospect (22nd with 247), was the focal point of the 2024 recruiting class that will likely feature five or six prospects. Catchings is currently enrolled with Overtime Elite.

Catchings, the nephew of former college basektball and WNBA great Tamika Catchings and son of former Miss Basketball Illinois and Illinois Fighting Illini great Tauja Catchings, was a priority recruit for Matt Painter early on in the process. That established relationship along with the success Purdue has had under Matt Painter were the inroads necessary to gain the commitment early on for what would have been one of the most highly sought after recruits in the 2024 class.

Kanon possess a rare blend of length, athleticism, and IQ that will likely translate into an NBA career when his time at the college level is over. A gifted scorer from multiple levels at 6-9 and 200lbs, the small forward is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams at both ends of the floor. On offense, Catchings is able to use his length to shoot over smaller wings and guards, rebound at a high level for the position, but also is able to use his ability as a ball handler to create his own shots. On the defensive end, Catchings is a willing rebounder and uses his length to alter shots from smaller players but will need to adjust to the speed and intensity of the game at the college level on the defensive end. That is an adjustment that all freshman need to make but that was one of the driving factors for his move to Overtime Elite.

Catchings will join fellow 2024 commitments Jack Benter (Shooting Guard, Brownstown, IN), CJ Cox (Point Guard, Milton, MA), Daniel Jacobsen (C, Chicago, IL), and Raleigh Burgess (C/PF, Cinncinati, OH). There remains the possibility of adding another prospect to this class as combo guard Gicarri Harris (Loganville, GA), son of former Purdue legend Glenn Robinson, who has Purdue in his final few schools along with Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Miami, and LSU.