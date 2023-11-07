Boilers in the NFL: Week 9

We saw another start at QB for Aidan O’Connell this week after being named the Raiders starter moving forward, where AOC had no touchdowns but no mistakes either. In New England, Ja’Whaun Bentley had a huge game, recording 13 tackles and 2 sacks in a losing effort to the Commanders. Some other quiet games for former Boilers, but let’s take a look:

NFL Week 9

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals

Vs Bills

No Stats

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

BYE Week

No Stats

David Bell Cleveland Browns

Vs Cardinals

No Stats

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots

Vs Commanders

13 tot 10 solo 2 sacks 2 tfl 2 qb hits

Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At Texans

No Stats

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams

At Packers

No Stats

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals

Vs Bills

No Stats

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

Vs Dolphins (Germany)

1 tot 1 solo 1 qb hit

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals

At Browns

2 tgt, 1 rec, 5 yds, 4 car, 3 yds

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins

Vs Chiefs (Germany)

12 car 85 yds 1 td 1 fum

Aidan O’Connell Las Vegas Raiders

Vs Giants

16/25 209 yds