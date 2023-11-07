 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boilers in the NFL: Week 9

NFL Week 9 is in the books. How did former Boilermakers do?

By PURB97
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

We saw another start at QB for Aidan O’Connell this week after being named the Raiders starter moving forward, where AOC had no touchdowns but no mistakes either. In New England, Ja’Whaun Bentley had a huge game, recording 13 tackles and 2 sacks in a losing effort to the Commanders. Some other quiet games for former Boilers, but let’s take a look:

NFL Week 9

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Bills
No Stats

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
BYE Week
No Stats

David Bell Cleveland Browns
Vs Cardinals
No Stats

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
Vs Commanders
13 tot 10 solo 2 sacks 2 tfl 2 qb hits

Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers
At Texans
No Stats

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
At Packers
No Stats

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Bills
No Stats

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
Vs Dolphins (Germany)
1 tot 1 solo 1 qb hit

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
At Browns
2 tgt, 1 rec, 5 yds, 4 car, 3 yds

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
Vs Chiefs (Germany)
12 car 85 yds 1 td 1 fum

Aidan O’Connell Las Vegas Raiders
Vs Giants
16/25 209 yds

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...