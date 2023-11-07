Boilers in the NFL: Week 9

We saw another start at QB for Aidan O’Connell this week after being named the Raiders starter moving forward, where AOC had no touchdowns but no mistakes either. In New England, Ja’Whaun Bentley had a huge game, recording 13 tackles and 2 sacks in a losing effort to the Commanders. Some other quiet games for former Boilers, but let’s take a look:
NFL Week 9
Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Bills
No Stats
Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
BYE Week
No Stats
David Bell Cleveland Browns
Vs Cardinals
No Stats
Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
Vs Commanders
13 tot 10 solo 2 sacks 2 tfl 2 qb hits
Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers
At Texans
No Stats
Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
At Packers
No Stats
Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Bills
No Stats
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
Vs Dolphins (Germany)
1 tot 1 solo 1 qb hit
Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
At Browns
2 tgt, 1 rec, 5 yds, 4 car, 3 yds
Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
Vs Chiefs (Germany)
12 car 85 yds 1 td 1 fum
Aidan O’Connell Las Vegas Raiders
Vs Giants
16/25 209 yds
