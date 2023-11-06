Purdue vs. Minnesota: Opening Odds

The Purdue Boilermakers return home to West Lafayette this weekend for their first home game since mid-October. The Boilers (2-7, 1-5 Big 10) will host the Golden Gophers of Minnesota (5-4, 3-3 Big 10) and open as one point favorites over the visitors. Throw the records out the window!

I can see why Purdue is a slim favorite despite the teams’ records. Minnesota’s offense isn’t exactly a powerhouse and Purdue’s defense, overall, looks like a cohesive unit that can keep this year’s Minnesota offense to three scores or under. The Golden Gophers have a capable defense, but the 13th-worst offense in the country...and two of their wins are over the actual two worst FBS teams in terms of total offense: Eastern Michigan and Iowa. One of their losses is to another one of the few teams ranked lower in total offense: Northwestern.

We’ll get into our actual scoreline predictions later in the week, but for now the over/under sits at 46.5 total points. It appears as if, for good reason, nobody’s expecting an offensive slugfest at Ross-Ade this weekend.

The Boilers and Gophers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, November 11. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

