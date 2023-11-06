0 Days until Purdue Basketball: Mason Gillis

The long wait is over, it is finally game day at Mackey Arena for one of Purdue’s most highly anticipated seasons. Today we feature Mason Gillis on our countdown. Gillis is a power forward on his senior season for the Boilers.

Last season Gillis took a dip from his sophomore year playing 3 less minutes per game and going from a 49.6 to 45.8 field goal percentage %. His junior year he averaged 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game with 15 starts. He went off during the home game against Penn State last year going 9 of 12 from 3 and scoring a career-high 29 points.

Gillis’s stats don’t always reflect what he brings to this Purdue team. He is a scrappy glue-guy that is always on the floor after loose balls and banging in the paint for rebounds. Jon Rothstien named him to the “All-Glue Guy Team” for two years running. It's not unsual to see Mason sporting a black-eye or nose-guard demonstrating just how hard he plays.

Gillis was there for the FDU loss and the St. Peter’s loss, his experience is invaluable and will be one of the guys most hungry this season. Painter isn’t afraid to change up rotations when guys are playing well so I wouldn't be surprised to see him get some starts this season if he's playing well. If not, he can be a key player off the bench that can come in with some intensity and has the ability to knock down some tough shots.