Purdue Men’s Basketball Game One! - #3 Purdue vs. Samford at Mackey Arena - Open Thread

Game day is finally here! In just under an hour Purdue will play their first game of the season against the Samford Bulldogs. I thought we’d never make it here after that long off-season.

Where - Mackey Arena

When - 6:30 PM ET

TV - BTN

Radio - Purdue radio network

Opponent - Samford Bulldogs

Purdue starting 5:

Zach Edey Braden Smith Fletcher Loyer Lance Jones TKR

This should be a fun one as Samford has really enjoyed themselves in the lead up to this one and I can’t blame them. Make no mistake, Samford is a good squad, but if Purdue is as good as we all think, and hope, that they are this one shouldn’t be close in the second half.

There’s going to be a lot to watch for in this one. How does the new TKR and Edey lineup work in an actual game? Will it be as effective as Matt Painter wants it to be? How does Lance Jones gel with the new squad and the new style of play? How does Zach Edey respond following a year in which he won every major award but still decided to return to Purdue? How will the minutes at the four be metered out? Purdue has a glut of options but who will distinguish themselves and grab those minutes?

Join us here in the open thread as we chat about game one for our Purdue Boilermakers.