Matt Painter Joins the Old Gold Show

This position at Hammer and Rails has given me a lot of great opportunities. I have been able to attend NCAA Tournaments, Big Ten Tournaments, the Big Ten Football Championship game, along with numerous games at other venues. Heck, later this month I’ll be in Hawaii covering the Maui Invitational. One of the things that will never get old though is being able to listen to Purdue Basketball Head Coach Matt Painter talk about basketball. The man is just levels above all of us peons down here on the ground.

Coach Painter was kind enough to carve out about 30 minutes of time to talk with Casey Bartley from Boiler Upload and me. There’s never enough time in interviews like this but I thought we did a good job with the time we had. Didn’t get to ask him everything we wanted but it was a lot of fun.

As part of the Field of 68 The Old Gold Show will hopefully have a lot more good stuff throughout the year for you. Take a look at our interview below and make sure to like, rate, review, and of course subscribe so that you get more of this great content throughout the upcoming basketball season.