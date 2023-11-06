Purdue (2-7) vs. Minnesota (5-4)

This isn’t where any Purdue fan wanted to be. Eliminate from bowl contention (minus the unlikely scenario of sweeping the final games and getting in on a technicality) with three games to go. Purdue heads home this weekend for a 3:30 kickoff against the PJ Fleck led Minnesota Golden Gophers. Purdue fans will remember of course that Fleck was one of the names thrown around when Purdue hired Jeff Brohm so the two schools will always be linked in a sense.

Purdue has struggled to find anything offensively this year minus one game against Illinois. Other than that it’s been slow going. The Boilermakers have e bevy of injuries on the offensive line and a WR room that desperately misses guys like Broc Thompson and Milton Wright. The injury to emerging tight end Max Klare certainly hasn’t helped things either. Purdue will look to find something, anything on offense against the Gophers this Saturday. Find all the updates about the game right here.