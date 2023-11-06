Xs and Ohs! - Michigan Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

Just going to get out ahead of this and say if Purdue doesn't win tonight it's because Michigan had our signs. — Danger Ballinger (@ballinger) November 4, 2023

Update: Eagle Rare back on the shelf. 17-0 means time for another pour https://t.co/aGMVVZ5TBo pic.twitter.com/HRrXe4DxKG — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPeters__) November 5, 2023

FWIW - I believe in Coach Walters. Purdue just needs more “dudes” to win. I think Walters will get dudes but it’s a new day in college sports… we need the school/fans/community (including myself) to step up and get the NIL going (idk how it works). It is what it is! #PURDUE — Jason King (@Jason72King) November 5, 2023

Michigan Stadium doesn’t sell booze and it’s about to be 21-0 in the first somebody help — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) November 5, 2023

To #Purdue’s credit, the defense is really competing after that disastrous start and with zero help from the offense. — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) November 5, 2023

Damn did Stallions steal the hoodie too? https://t.co/LVJ2lJXNnN — Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) November 5, 2023

“Big 10 officials - really really bad at spotting footballs.”



Purdue radio. — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2023

Tunnel screen to the short side of the field is an absolutely infuriating play call. #BoilerUp — #BoilerUp (@LancerUWM) November 5, 2023

Michigan is insanely good. They deserve ridiculed for cheating on top of it. — Casey Bartley (@CBartleyRivals) November 5, 2023

you can see Walters defense putting it together. they'll be a very good group next year. someone get a huge NIL deal for Jenkins plz. — Aneesh (@aneeshswamy) November 5, 2023

It’s easy to outscore your opponents 107-0 in the 3rd quarter when you know what they are calling….@HammerAndRails pic.twitter.com/VywgH8ivkU — ⬆️ ⬇️ (@boilertrainer) November 5, 2023

Michigan's first three drives:

TD

TD

FG



Michigan last five drives:

Punt

FG

Downs

Half

Punt — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) November 5, 2023

Michigan has only been outscored in 4 quarters this year:

4th quarter vs. E. Carolina 3-0

4th quarter vs. UNLV 7-0

1st quarter vs. Indiana 7-0

2nd quarter vs. Purdue 6-3 — Boiler Upload (@BoilerUpload) November 5, 2023