Xs and Ohs! - Michigan Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.
Just going to get out ahead of this and say if Purdue doesn't win tonight it's because Michigan had our signs.— Danger Ballinger (@ballinger) November 4, 2023
Update: Eagle Rare back on the shelf. 17-0 means time for another pour https://t.co/aGMVVZ5TBo pic.twitter.com/HRrXe4DxKG— Trevor Peters (@TrevorPeters__) November 5, 2023
FWIW - I believe in Coach Walters. Purdue just needs more “dudes” to win. I think Walters will get dudes but it’s a new day in college sports… we need the school/fans/community (including myself) to step up and get the NIL going (idk how it works). It is what it is! #PURDUE— Jason King (@Jason72King) November 5, 2023
Michigan Stadium doesn’t sell booze and it’s about to be 21-0 in the first somebody help— Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) November 5, 2023
Purdue Pete has already given up and put on an Ohio State Snuggie #Purdue #Michigan @HammerAndRails #purduepete pic.twitter.com/giU7fjzl5u— John Weisenberger (@itsthewiseguy) November 5, 2023
To #Purdue’s credit, the defense is really competing after that disastrous start and with zero help from the offense.— Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) November 5, 2023
Damn did Stallions steal the hoodie too? https://t.co/LVJ2lJXNnN— Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) November 5, 2023
“Big 10 officials - really really bad at spotting footballs.”— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2023
Purdue radio.
Tunnel screen to the short side of the field is an absolutely infuriating play call. #BoilerUp— #BoilerUp (@LancerUWM) November 5, 2023
Michigan is insanely good. They deserve ridiculed for cheating on top of it.— Casey Bartley (@CBartleyRivals) November 5, 2023
No shutout! pic.twitter.com/nAYHXSXFjt— Tanner Lee (@TannerLee92) November 5, 2023
you can see Walters defense putting it together. they'll be a very good group next year. someone get a huge NIL deal for Jenkins plz.— Aneesh (@aneeshswamy) November 5, 2023
It’s easy to outscore your opponents 107-0 in the 3rd quarter when you know what they are calling….@HammerAndRails pic.twitter.com/VywgH8ivkU— ⬆️ ⬇️ (@boilertrainer) November 5, 2023
Turnover on downs! @BoilerFootball | #BigTenSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/9leuCPqbdv— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 5, 2023
Michigan's first three drives:— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) November 5, 2023
TD
TD
FG
Michigan last five drives:
Punt
FG
Downs
Half
Punt
Michigan has only been outscored in 4 quarters this year:— Boiler Upload (@BoilerUpload) November 5, 2023
4th quarter vs. E. Carolina 3-0
4th quarter vs. UNLV 7-0
1st quarter vs. Indiana 7-0
2nd quarter vs. Purdue 6-3
Nah, filming the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/mAn1zeClcH— Ben Strange (@BenStrange) November 5, 2023
People need to get the hell off Walters’ back. Brohm left program in shambles in terms of talent left.— Doug Griffiths (@DougGriffMAX983) November 5, 2023
Don’t believe me. Look at lack of talent on o-line & lack of depth. Ridiculous to be at program that long & have nothing up front & little to nothing at skill level positions.
