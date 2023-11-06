Boiler Alert Podcast - Predictions for Basketball - Questions for Football

This is the time of year that Purdue fans really look forward to. Both basketball and football going at the same time. Football of course has generally been more up and down over the last two decades while basketball has had far more good years during that same timeframe. With basketball season starting today, Ryan and I gave some bold predictions about this year’s squad as well as the newcomers.

Ryan and I talk the game against Grace as well as the upcoming game against Samford and whether their use of social media is the best we’ve seen by an underdog since UMBC. We talk about the schedule ahead for the Boilermakers and that trip to Hawaii that is going to be full of difficult matchups.

Then, we head over to the football field to discuss both the loss to Michigan as well as bigger questions surrounding the football program. How did we get to this point where the team sits at 2-7 on the year starting at three games that are not gimmes? I ask Ryan, if Jeff Brohm was still the coach, would the team have a better record? I think it’s a question with a pretty easy answer unfortunately. But, that doesn’t say anything about the future. Building things is hard and I personally believe in Coach Walters.

