Quick Wrap: Purdue 13 Michigan 41

The Purdue Boilermakers battled hard against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor but the anemic offense once again wasted another strong defensive effort. Although the Boilers gave up 445 yards and 41 points, the Boilers inability to do much of anything on offense doomed them to their fourth consecutive loss.

The Boilers, for the fourth game in a row, failed to score more than fourteen points. This is the first time they have failed to score more than 14 points in four consecutive points since 2013 where they score just 21 total points in four straight games. (Nebraska: 7; Michigan State: 0; Ohio State: 0; Iowa: 14). Purdue didn’t just struggle to put points on the board but again struggled to move the ball as they very nearly failed to gain 200 yards in total offense for the second week in a row. The Boilers only managed 269 total yards with 125 rushing and 144 passing.

Deoin Burks scored a late touchdown but Purdue failed to have a receiver gain more than 43 yards while Tyrone Tracy again proved how valuable he has been in his position switch gaining 61 yards on 11 carries. Jayden Dixon-Veal looked good catching 4 passes for 32 yards.

Nic Scourton again had a great game as he had 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 4 solo tackles to lead the Boilermakers. Purdue did generate 5 tackles for loss as a team and 4 pass breakups but did not generate any quarterback hurries. That pressure is what the defense has built itself frequently throughout the season but just couldn’t get the stops when they needed to.

Purdue pulled itself within 20-6 at the end of the first half after a pair of field goals in the second quarter but a burst of 17 points in the first quarter really made it very difficult for an already overwhelmed Purdue squad. The Boilers got set of stops to start the second half on defense and gave the offense chances to pull themselves into the game, but the offense just couldn’t get it done and eventually the defense broke. Michigan scored two quick touchdowns, one off a 44 yard jet sweep from Semaj Morgan and the other off a Blake Corrum 3 yard rush.

Overall for the game, the Wolverines looked the part of a CFP caliber team with JJ McCartney going 24-37 for 335 yards while the Wolverine rushing attack went for 110 yards and 5 touchdowns, three of those from Blake Corum. \

Purdue falls to 2-7 and will be ineligible for a bowl game unless they can win the remaining three games while they would also need to have a high enough ranking in the AYP (Academic Yearly Progress) and not enough bowl eligible teams. Michigan moves to 9-0 and will face Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State to finish the season. They will look to maintain their status within the top 4 of the College Football Playoff.

Player of the Game: Nic Scourton

Scourton had another great game grabbing 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 5 solo tackles. That brings his total to 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss on the season.

Play of the Game:

Late in the fourth quarter and the Boilers facing a 4th down, Hudson Card lobbed a pass over the top to Deoin Burks for a touchdown to push Purdue to 13 points on the night. That is the highest amount of points scored on Michigan’s defense all season.

Up Next:

Purdue will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ross Ade. Minnesota will be looking to gain bowl elgibility as they are currently 5-4 with Purdue, Ohio State, and Wisconsin left on their schedule.