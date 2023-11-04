Availability Report: Purdue vs. Michigan

What was already going to be a steep hill to climb for the Purdue Boilermakers will get even steeper as they try to beat the Michigan Wolverines. The Boilers have a total of ten players on the availability report ahead of the prime time matchup in Ann Arbor against the #3 Wolverines.

Notably on this list continues to be OC Brothers but the addition of Elijah Canion and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen at an already thin receiver position that is devoid of explosiveness beyond Deion Burks. The emergence of Yanni Karlaftis since the Illini game negates some of the worries that injury to Brothers would have caused earlier in the year.

The three on the questionable side would be huge additions to the Boilermaker lineup as Kaltenberger may be a starter given the injuries to the offensive line, Biber’s ability to be a solid backup behind Garrett Miller, and Sydnor’s ability to bolster the defensive line with depth.