Purdue at Michigan - Open Thread

Purdue plays one of the last non-west coast games tonight on the network of NBC. It’s going to be a game where Michigan has a chip on their shoulder because of the national media scrutiny about the sign stealing scandal as well as the recent comments from Purdue head coach Ryan Walters where he called out Michigan. I can’t imagine this is going to be a game where Michigan calls off the dogs if they are up by a ton late.

Kickoff Time | 7:30 PM ET

TV | NBC

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Join your fellow Purdue fans in the comment section below as we get through this one together. Tell your children goodnight, grab yourself a beverage of your choice, and strap in for what surely will be an upset to rival Michigan vs. Appalachian State! Boiler Up folks, let’s shock the world tonight!