Purdue lands commitment from 7’3” center Daniel Jacobsen for 2024 class

Tell me if you’ve heard this before? A 7’3 center has announced his commitment to Purdue this evening.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Daniel Jacobsen, a 7-foot-3 center, tells me he’s committed to Purdue.



Story: https://t.co/O6voQrn1lv pic.twitter.com/d5uU3Czuhv — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 3, 2023

The Boilers hold onto the tradition of being Big Man U having a 7+ footer on the roster since 2012 with AJ Hammons.

AJ Hammond 7’0 ➡️

Isaac Haas 7’2 ➡️

Matt Haarms 7’3➡️

Zach Edey 7’4➡️

Will Berg 7’2➡️

Daniel Jacobsen 7’3



It’s not even funny anymore. — GO BOILAS (@purdueinsider) November 3, 2023

Daniel is a 4-star recruit rated 137th nationally from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. He has more of Haarms style of play where he can be threat from the perimeter as well as being a good shot blocker. He was between Wisconsin and Purdue for his final choices but also received offers from Minnesota, Illinois and Xavier among others.

Jacobsen will be joining CJ Cox, Jack Benter, Raleigh Burgess, and Kanon Catchings with the possibility of Gicarris Harris still in the mix. He will be a good addition to the roster with the departure of Zach Edey.

Photo courtesy of @247Highschoolhoops.