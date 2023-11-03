B.U.D.S. Podcast - Michigan Preview

Garrett and Drew return to discuss the Michigan game in hushed tones, and with much trepidation. The refined southern gentlemen don’t believe the Boilermakers have a shot in this one. They think Purdue and Ryan Walters come out, try and win the game, and die a quick death, or they play to keep the score tight and suffocate in the second half under the weight of Michigan’s run game.

I wish I had happier news to report.

On the positive side, it’s almost basketball season, so y’all will get to hear even more from Garrett and I as the weather turns cold and basketball heats up.

