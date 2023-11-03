Purdue Fans React Survey Results - Michigan Week

Purdue lost a game that they had to have last week to have any hope of bowl eligibility. That is of course barring some sort of divine intervention or some sort of WWE screw job from the Big Ten Commissioner tomorrow. Purdue’s bowl chances are all but dead. They are 2-6 on the season and would have to win every game the rest of the way to even hit 6-6.

We set out to determine what the fan base’s thoughts were after that Nebraska loss and as the team headed to Ann Arbor. Stick around for a peak at what Michigan fans think of tomorrow’s game as well.

The spread from our friends over at Draft Kings is currently 32.5 points. When asked if Purdue would cover the spread just 21% of Purdue fans said they would. Feels like that’s actually quite optimistic. I am able to see what the folks over at the Michigan SB Nation site asked and how their fans responded and they asked a similar question. The results were actually pretty similar. They asked if Michigan would cover the spread and 76% said yes. That comes fairly close to the 79% of Purdue fans who think that Michigan will cover the spread. I suppose it’s also possible that Michigan simply stole our answers. I did see a guy in a mustache lurking around in the comment this week.

On this week’s question I again asked how many games Purdue would win. 92% of fans think Purdue will win 4 games of less. That leaves just 8% of fans thinking that Purdue will win either 5 or 6 games. That’s quite a ways to fall from where we started the season. Last week, 15% of Purdue fans believed the team would reach 6 wins and bowl eligibility. Two weeks ago results showed that at most 12% thought Purdue would go bowling so there was been a slight uptick in this number over the bye week.

Going into the game against Iowa 28% of fans believed Purdue would win 6 games. Quite a fall. Prior to the Illinois game just 8% of fans thought Purdue would reach 6 wins and become bowl eligible (the graphic said 18% but this was a typo). Taking a look back at previous weeks, prior to week one, 79% of fans thought Purdue would reach bowl eligibility. After the loss to Fresno State, that number dropped all the way to 35%. Following the victory over Virginia Tech confidence rebounded a bit with 54% believing Purdue could reach six or more wins and become bowl eligible. After losing to Syracuse, and looking rather bad doing it, just 17% of Purdue fans believed the team will win six or more games to reach bowl eligibility.

After tomorrow’s game, Purdue’s bowl hopes will either be hanging on by a thread or, and this is more likely, they will be completely extinguished.

