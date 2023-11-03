Purdue vs Michigan: How to Watch

We’ve suddenly got a spicy one on Saturday night. Despite his team being 32.5 point underdogs, Ryan Walters was not shy when questioned regarding his thoughts on the current Michigan sign stealing controversy. Let’s just say he probably won’t be getting a Christmas card from the Harbaugh family (but might get a card from the Card family, which is kinda cool) this year.

It’s an intriguing sub-plot, but I’m a bit concerned Harbaugh might try and hang 70 on Purdue. Kudos to Coach Walters for speaking his mind, but maybe it could have waited until after the game? I suppose there is never a bad time to speak the truth.

Anyways, here’s how to watch the game.

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Michigan Wolverines

Stadium | Michigan Stadium

Capacity | 107.601

Tickets | $90+ on Gametime

Kickoff Time | 7:30 PM ET

TV | NBC

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue +32.5 | OU 52.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | 46 - 16 - Michigan

Last Purdue Win | 11/7/2009 (38-36)

Last Michigan Win | 12/3/2022 (43-22)

SB Nation Blog Representation | Maize ‘N Brew

Weather Forecast | Clearing skies with a dropping temperature and light winds

Head Coach | Jim Harbaugh | 82-25 in his 9th season at Michigan| 111-46 Overall

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | No

